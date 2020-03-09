Traveling the Lloyd Expressway in Evansville is about to get even tougher and potentially more frustrating. The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) recently announced plans to close ramps onto the Lloyd Expressway. The closures are part of ongoing concrete patching taking place between Highway 41 and Fielding Road. According to an article from 44News,

beginning on or around Monday, March 16, INDOT contractors will close the ramps from Green River Road to the westbound Lloyd Expressway and the ramp from Weinbach Avenue to westbound Lloyd Expressway for concrete patching. The closures will be in place around the clock as this operation is being primarily performed in the overnight hours.

The work on these ramps is expected to be complete by Friday, March 20. Of course, that's if the weather cooperates and doesn't cause any delays. As for the work on the Lloyd itself? They say they plan to keep two lanes open in both directions during daylight hours and project is expected to be finished the end of June.

[SOURCE: 44News]