Surprise here are the Top 10 High Schools in Illinois

It's August already and kids are getting ready to go back to school in a couple weeks, so it's the perfect time to ask this question, what are the best high schools in the state of Illinois?

According to a list published by usnews.com there are some elite high schools in the state of Illinois, and it might come as a shock to you but the top 5 high schools they ranked in the state of Illinois all come from Chicago. Check out the list for yourself by clicking here, but the here are their top ten high schools in Illinois.

1. Payton College Preparatory High School in Chicago, number 1 in Illinois and number 4 in the country.

2. Northside College Preparatory High School in Chicago, number 2 in Illinois and number 26th in the country.

3. Jones College Prep High School in Chicago, number 3 in Illinois and number 57th in the country.

4. Young Magnet High School in Chicago, number 4 in Illinois and number 70th in the country.

5. Lane Technical High School in Chicago, number 5 in Illinois and number 79th in the country.

6. Adlai E Stevenson High School in Lincolnshire, number 6 in Illinois and number 171 in the country.

7. Lake Forest High School in Lake Forest, number 7 in Illinois and number 214 in the country.

8. Libertyville High School in Libertyville, number 8 in Illinois and number 234 in the country.

9. Hancock College Preparatory High School in Chicago, number 9 in Illinois and number 238 in the country.

10. Hinsdale Central High School in Hinsdale, number 10 in Illinois and number 252 in the country.

To see the complete list, and search for your high school click here!

Now if we come closer to home, I searched for Quincy Sr High School, and according to the rankings with usnews.com Quincy Sr High School ranks in at 286th best high school in Illinois and number 8,897th best high school in the country. What do you think of these rankings?