It's always great to hear about businesses giving back to nonprofits. Jersey Mike's is going above and beyond for a very special cause Wednesday, March 30, 2022.

2022 Special Olympics Games

4,000 athletes will take part in the Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando, Florida June 4, 2022 - June 11, 2022. This huge event only happens once every four years. Team Indiana will be represented in 8 sports by 51 athletes.

Basketball

Bocce

Bowling

Golf

Softball

Swimming

Track & Field

Volleyball

"Every four years, dedicated athletes come together to compete at the Special Olympics USA Games,” said Peter Cancro, Jersey Mike’s founder and CEO. “Please join us and make a difference this Wednesday, March 30, when 100 percent of sales from all Jersey Mike’s Subs locations will be donated to help raise up these athletes.”

Jersey Mike's 939 N Burkhardt Rd, Evansville, IN 47715

Jersey Mike's is a recent addition to the booming area of Burkhardt on Evansville's east side.

Jersey Mike’s Subs, with more than 2,000 locations nationwide, serves authentic fresh sliced/fresh grilled subs on in-store freshly baked bread — the same recipe it started within 1956. Passion for giving in Jersey Mike’s local communities is reflected in its mission statement “Giving…making a difference in someone’s life.” Visit jerseymikes.com.

Disney Hosting 2022 Special Olympics USA

The games will be hosted at several premier sporting venues in Orlando, including the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex.

Source: [Jersey Mike's]

Source: [Special Olympics]