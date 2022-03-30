Kentucky Sisters Create Amazing Gourmet Funnel Cakes – See All the Mouth-Watering Photos

When It comes to fair, carnival or Fall Festival food, I think we can agree that, when it comes to desserts, funnel cakes are, by far, the overwhelming favorite.

Funnel cakes are mouth watering delicious. They literally melt in your mouth. When I go to the Fall Festival with my family, or even by myself, I can't leave without getting one smothered in powdered sugar.

I guess the ones I've been eating are boring. I came across a funnel cake business in Louisville, Ky and I may never go back to plain, ordinary funnel cakes again.

Two amazing and talented sisters have a seasonal business called Sistas Funnel Cakes N' Milkshakes. They make the most incredible funnel cakes. These are funnel cakes like you've never seen them before. You can get the normal powdered sugar, design your own delicious creation, or try one of their original creations.

Whatever your favorite flavor is, chocolate, peanut butter, caramel, strawberry, apple, they have a creation with your name on it.

Look at all of these delicious gourmet funnel cakes.

S'mores

funnelcakesnmilkshakes/Facebook funnelcakesnmilkshakes/Facebook loading...

Turtle

Peanut Butter

Caramel and Fudge Sundae

Banana split

Chocolate Chip

Birthday Cake

Strawberry

Oreo

Carmel Apple

I'm all about supporting female-owned businesses. The next time you are in Louisville, stop by and enjoy a funnel cake, or two, that you will never forget.

