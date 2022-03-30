One of the Biggest Skateparks in Indiana is Coming to Evansville & They Need Your Input

Evansville will soon be home to one of the biggest and most diverse skateparks in the state of Indiana, but Sunset Skatepark needs the community's input on which direction to go with the skatepark.

Get our free mobile app

Exciting Plans Revealed

On March 29th, Mayor Winnecke held is State of the City address, where he talked about many things that will be happening in our community. One big exciting update, is he revealed the plans for Sunset Skatepark. Here's what Hunger Skateparks has to say about the new addition to Evansville:

Sunset Skatepark will be one of the biggest and most diverse skateparks in the state and will attract riders from the entire Midwest. But more importantly, the local community will have a friendly, safe, and challenging place to grow. Park users can access it not only by car but by the nearby pedestrian trail, making the park more accessible to a new generation of Evansville youth.

Today in the Mayor's State of the City he revealed the plans for Sunset Skatepark, but your input is needed. There are two different renderings of what the skatepark could look like one has a clover bowl, the other option has a flat track.

Clover Bowl Option

Hunger Skateparks/Sunset Skatepark Hunger Skateparks/Sunset Skatepark loading...

Flat Track Option

Hunger Skateparks/Sunset Skatepark Hunger Skateparks/Sunset Skatepark loading...

Let Your Voice Be Heard

Looking at the renderings above, do you think you'd prefer the clover bowl or the flat track? You can let Sunset Skatepark know what you want to see on March 31st. This Thursday at 5 PM at Lamasco Skatepark you can let them know which version of the skatepark you'd like to see become a reality.

Sunset Skatepark Sunset Skatepark loading...

Where will Sunset Skatepark be built?

The skatepark will have an awesome downtown location. Sunset Skatepark will be built along the Evansville Riverfront within Evansville's Promise Zone. It will connect Mickey's Kingdom playground to the new EWSU Pump Station Project. I'm not sure there's a more perfect location for a skatepark in Evansville.

How to Help Sunset Skatepark

If you would like to help Sunset Skatepark, but can't make it to the meeting on March 31st, you can always make a donation through SunsetSkate.com.