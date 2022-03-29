Owensboro’s Patti Whitten Went from Dumpster Diving for Her Drug Addiction to Baptized and Living a Life Pleasing to God

Patti Whitten has come a long way from her dumpster diving days. She now works a real full-time job at UniFirst operating several embroidery machines at the same time. She loves her work and the people who work alongside her.

Patti attributes her new lifestyle of clean and sober living to God. Only God could take a mess and turn it into His message of hope. Patti exemplifies hope as she lives each day to serve God and to do the best she can at whatever she does.

Through Bible Studies and prayer groups offered through the Fresh Start program, Patti has been mentored and discipled to live a life pleasing to the Lord. By the grace of God she has been saved and transformed into a new person. Patti looks forward to her new future with great expectations knowing that God is in control.

