Ky Bakery Goes Viral For Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake [PHOTOS]
Attention Cheesecake Lovers this is not a drill! We've found a Kentucky Bakery that is churning out specialty cheesecakes and they're unbelievable.
A DELICIOUS DISCOVERY
Angel here and I love when I make a yummy discovery on Facebook. My friend, Jennifer, posted a photo of an amazing Oreo Cheesecake this past weekend and I had to know more. She told me it was from her cousin's bakery in Lexington. The cake looked too pretty to eat but at the same time, I would totally look past its beauty and devour it like a beast.
BACKROADS BAKERY
Backroads Bakery is located in Lexington, Kentucky. It's a small specialty bakery that focuses on making the most beautiful, decadent, unique cake creations you have ever seen.
Owner, Ruth Ralph, was hired by the bakery to help bake cakes in 2019. She was a single mother and one of the things she loved to do was bake cheesecakes not pies for Thanksgiving. This gave her money to help her Black Friday shopping for her kids. She was originally hired to start up a wholesale bakery and within three months the original owner was going to close. Here's what Ruth told me:
I convinced him to sell it to me. Moved into a brick and motor around March 1, 2020. I've been baking since I was a kid. My mom used to decorate cakes. Baking is natural for me. It is all chemistry and patience.
Talk about patience. The cheesecakes she makes have the most gorgeous detail. You can tell a lot of love and care go into making each one. Ruth says;
Cheesecake is not hard but does require a tremendous amount of patience. It takes two days to make a proper cheesecake and most pastry chefs do not have time for that.
ROLLING OUT A MONTHLY SPECIAL
Ruth created a monthly special which has become quite popular. It's basically the flavor of the month. In February she practically broke the internet when she introduced the Cinnamon Toast Crunch Cheesecake to the world.
The March Monthly special is Almond Joy
It's super important to get the monthly specials when they arrive because they don't stick around long.
Here are some of the other yummy cakes she's made and if you're going to be in the Lexington area the April specialty cake is Strawberry Shortcake.
These heart-shaped cheesecakes were made for Valentine's Day. They have chocolate-covered strawberries on top.
Oreos are my husband, Joe's favorite. This is an oreo cheesecake.
Can you even imagine Reese's pieces cheesecake? There are actually cut-up chunks of Reese's peanut butter cups. I could swan dive into this thing.
What about a little sample of several different flavors?!
Talk about a Thanksgiving feast. Put this Pumpkin Praline Cheesecake on your table and I guarantee they will GOBBLE it up!
This cake screams FALL Y'all! Caramel Apple Cheesecake.
Tiramisu Cheesecake WHOA!
How about a little spice in your life with an Apple Pie Cheesecake and an added kick.
VISIT BACKROADS BAKERY WEBSITE HERE.