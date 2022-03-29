Here we go again.

The best part about the start of Spring in my opinion is the warmer temperatures and the chance to get outside and do all the things we couldn't do during the winter months. Things like playing golf, heading to a local park, taking a walk in the woods, etc. The worst part is the increased risk of severe weather as those warmer temperatures try to push out the colder ones which will put us in the situation we'll find ourselves in on Wednesday.

Severe Weather Outlook for Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky

According to the National Weather Service's Storm Prediction Center, all of our southern Indiana counties, along with most of our counties in western Kentucky, are under a slight risk for severe weather on Wednesday. The primary threats will be damaging winds and hail however, there is also the possibility of a tornado can't be ruled out.

As you can see from the graphic above, the threat level has been bumped up to an enhanced risk for a number of counties in southwestern Kentucky on the fringe of what is considered the Tri-State area.

We spoke with meteorologist Joe Bird from our media partner, Eyewitness News Tuesday morning to get a better idea of what we can expect as the storm front moves into the area. Hear what he had to say in the player below.

Wind Advisory in Effect Wednesday

In addition to the severe weather threat, the National Weather Service also issued a Wind Advisory for the entire Tri-State area as wind gusts could reach nearly 50 miles per hour or more in some areas.

National Weather Service Severe Weather Risk Scale

The National Weather Service grades severe weather threats on a scale of one to five with one being "Marginal" and five being "High." While the term, "Slight," makes it feel as if the risk isn't great or a for-sure thing, it is a couple of steps up from just a few routine thunderstorms rolling through the area, and you should have your family prepared to go to wherever your save space happens to be inside your home should you need it.

Of course, in the event things get bad to the point where you and your family may be in danger, we will simulcast coverage from our media partners at Eyewitness News. Be sure to have our app on your phone to receive notifications and listen live in the event that happens.

