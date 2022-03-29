Tennessee Resort Looks Like Something You Would See In the Bahamas – See Photos

It might be hard to believe, but like many, I have never traveled out of the country. Although, when traveling to visit my ex-husbands parents, I did drive though Canada. At that time, we didn't need a passport to enter the country, so it didn't seem like I was traveling to an exotic, foreign place. It was Canada.

Don't get me wrong, I would love to travel abroad, or at least to the Islands in the Caribbean. But, I'm a little leery abut flying for extended periods of time, And, oh yes, I can't afford it. I'm in radio, remember.

So, a place the could give me all of the awesomeness of the islands, minus the salt water and flying, would be perfect.

That's why Norris Lake and the Shanghai Resort Marina caught my eye.

Why be ordinary…..when you were born to stand out! The crew just finished the new exterior of our hotel at Shanghai Resort with hardi board, and new paint. We think the new colors say VACATION MODE! Now the Coral Marina building, Blue AquaKnox Sales Center, and Hotel all say you have arrived at SHANGHAI RESORT! Love it or hate it, you wont miss it! We are getting closer to opening date and the start of Lake Season!

What does the Shanghai Resort Marina Offer?

Our hotel is right on the water and *includes* and UN-covered slip. (If available-you can request a Covered slip for an additional $35). A few pet friendly rooms are available for our furry friends who love the water too!

According to the Shanghai Resort Marina Facebook page.

Shanghai Resort is a full-service marina located on Norris Lake in LaFollette, TN. Positioned just south of the Cumberland Gap; the beautiful lake captivates boaters nationwide. Shanghai Resort has approximately 300 wet slips, 70 houseboat buoys, and has boat rental and lodging on site. The marina ship store is packed with boating essentials, fuel, Shanghai and Norris Lake apparel; as well as other vacation souvenirs. Castaways Grill & Bar, offering a diverse menu, is centrally located in the ship store. Aquaknox Marine, a state of the art, on-water Harris, and Chaparral dealership resides within the harbor. At Shanghai Resort, we provide a fun-filled, family atmosphere, and strive to deliver the best service possible, with the upmost regards to quality and customer satisfaction.

The Shanghai Resort Marina is a great place to stay with your family or a group of friends. It has something for everyone. Here are some of the activities planned for 2022.

We host several large events at the Marina including:

Fire-in-the-Sky (fireworks celebration)

2 day Halloween Bash

3 day Christmas-at-the-Lake event

AND a brand new LUAU event for 2022

Here is a look at some of the fun to be had.

Not convinced yet? Watch this video.

Norris Lake looks like paradise and you don't need to fly to get there. I can't wait to visit this beautiful part of Tennessee.

Your vacation plans should involve Shanghai Resort Marina. Get more info and to book your stay, HERE.

