Illinois could become the number one state for legal marijuana in America.

Buying Weed In Illinois Before Legalization Of Recreational Marijuana

One of my favorite movies of all time, "Dazed and Confused," has the perfect example of how people in Illinois got pot before it became legal.

You would go visit your "guy" hoping he had some weed to sell you. If he didn't then you were out of luck until he got some more.

Buying Weed In Illinois After Legalization Of Recreational Marijuana

Now, it is so easy to buy pot in Illinois. You just head on over to the dispensary and you are all set. Plus, there are no worries about them running out of product.

Is Illinois Becoming The Number One State For Legal Weed In U.S.?

We already know that legal cannabis sales in Illinois have been huge. The state is not even at full capacity yet. The Land of Lincoln is creepy to the top of the weed list. There is a lot of competition but could Illinois become the number one state for legal pot in the United States? The answer is yes and this latest cannabis news is the reason why.

According to abc7chicago.com,

"Chicago-based Cresco Labs is announcing plans to buy a rival and become the largest cannabis company in the country." "The acquisition, which is expected to close by December, will create the largest cannabis company by revenue and the number one wholesaler of branded cannabis products, Cresco said." "The purchase of the rival, Columbia Care, is worth $2 billion."

