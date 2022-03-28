We are going to get quite the "Celestial Parade" in the night sky this April, and you won't want to miss this!

I have always been fascinated by all things outer space. From all of the planets in the solar system to black holes, everything is just really interesting to learn about. That's why when we get a view of something really cool in the sky, I always want to see it for myself and share the word with you. Beginning in April, we will have a pretty cool "Celestial Parade" in the night sky that you will be able to see with the naked eye. Five planets — Jupiter, Neptune, Venus, Mars, and Saturn will align in the dawn sky of April with a comet and an asteroid.

Celestial Parade 2022

According to the YouTube page, The Secrets of the Universe:

Five planets - Jupiter, Neptune, Venus, Saturn, and Mars are going to align with an asteroid and a comet in the pre-dawn skies of April and May 2022. This alignment of planets will lead to some spectacular shown and close planetary conjunctions.

We will have a pretty interesting view of things coming together in the days leading up to this event, beginning this week, which you can read more about by clicking here. However, when it comes to the "Celestial Parade", you will want to mark your calendars for April 16-24.

It will all begin on April 16th when the planets will align in the night sky. Venus will be the brightest, followed by Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Neptune.

Image: Stellarium Web Image: Stellarium Web loading...

As previously mentioned, in this "Celestial Parade" not only will you see five planets, but there will also be a comet and an android all in alignment too. According to Secrets of the Universe, Comet 22P/Kopff will be close to Mars, and the asteroid Vesta will be close to Saturn, as shown below.

Image: Stellarium Web Image: Stellarium Web loading...

Then, on April 24th, the Moon will be in alignment with the planets too. Secrets of the Universe says that this will be the best night to view the "Celestial Parade".

Image: Stellarium Web Image: Stellarium Web loading...

So, if you want to check this planet parade out in April, make sure to look southeast in the pre-dawn sky on the dates listed above to get a good view. As previously mentioned, there will be other things that you can see during this timeframe such as planet conjunctions. Plus, the planets will realign again in early May. You can find out more in the video below:

