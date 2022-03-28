We are going to get quite the "Celestial Parade" in the night sky this April, and you won't want to miss this!
I have always been fascinated by all things outer space. From all of the planets in the solar system to black holes, everything is just really interesting to learn about. That's why when we get a view of something really cool in the sky, I always want to see it for myself and share the word with you. Beginning in April, we will have a pretty cool "Celestial Parade" in the night sky that you will be able to see with the naked eye. Five planets — Jupiter, Neptune, Venus, Mars, and Saturn will align in the dawn sky of April with a comet and an asteroid.
Get our free mobile app
Celestial Parade 2022
According to the YouTube page, The Secrets of the Universe:
Five planets - Jupiter, Neptune, Venus, Saturn, and Mars are going to align with an asteroid and a comet in the pre-dawn skies of April and May 2022. This alignment of planets will lead to some spectacular shown and close planetary conjunctions.
We will have a pretty interesting view of things coming together in the days leading up to this event, beginning this week, which you can read more about by clicking here. However, when it comes to the "Celestial Parade", you will want to mark your calendars for April 16-24.
It will all begin on April 16th when the planets will align in the night sky. Venus will be the brightest, followed by Jupiter, Saturn, Mars, and Neptune.
As previously mentioned, in this "Celestial Parade" not only will you see five planets, but there will also be a comet and an android all in alignment too. According to Secrets of the Universe, Comet 22P/Kopff will be close to Mars, and the asteroid Vesta will be close to Saturn, as shown below.
Then, on April 24th, the Moon will be in alignment with the planets too. Secrets of the Universe says that this will be the best night to view the "Celestial Parade".
So, if you want to check this planet parade out in April, make sure to look southeast in the pre-dawn sky on the dates listed above to get a good view. As previously mentioned, there will be other things that you can see during this timeframe such as planet conjunctions. Plus, the planets will realign again in early May. You can find out more in the video below:
Look Inside Spaceship-Like Home For Sale in Illinois
Complete Guide to Kids Summer Camps in Southern Indiana
Whether it's sports, the arts, nature, technology, or even law enforcement, there are a variety of summer camps in our part of the Hoosier state where your kids can spend all day completely immersed in whatever their interest is.
*While there are several camps on this list, it is entirely possible I missed a few. If you work, run, or participate in one not listed, please e-mail me the information and I'll gladly add it.
Scariest Ghost Town In KY Has A Truly Terrifying Past And Can’t Be Found On A Map
The month of October fills me with even more passion for abandoned and haunted places and things. I love to research legends, folklore, and stories from all over the world, but especially right here in Kentucky. Some of the stories are pure legend with no real facts to back them up. But, I’m a sucker for a good ghost story.
One such legend involves a small town, a murdering teacher, and mysterious disappearances that went on for decades. This is what I learned about the legend of Elsewhere, KY.
A construction worker and journalist, by the name of Seamus Coffey, was volunteering at a Senior Citizen’s center and he met a man named, Earl. The gentleman was about 80 years old and told him a story of something that happened in Elsewhere. KY.
"When I was a boy, my pa’ and I went to the Elsewhere General Store to get some rock candy and chicken feed. I stood outside while pa’ talked to Mrs. Ellison the shopkeep. Pa’ loaded the feed into the truck and handed me the candy. Right about then, there was this loud scream from the schoolhouse. I don’t know right well what happened ’cause pa” told me to stay in the truck, but after that we never went back to Elsewhere."
"When I was a few years older, I went back there with some friends. We were just dumb kids foolin’ around. My friend Jason went inside the schoolhouse and I never saw him again. We spent the rest of the day looking for him and later the police did a search but found nothing. Shortly after that the county disconnected Elsewhere road from HWY 280. It’s been about 60 years and you’re the first person to mention the place in half a century, son."
After that, Seamus started searching for any information he could find about Elsewhere. He found an article in the Louisville Courier-Journal. The article covered a story about Elsewhere being abandoned for health and safety reasons. It was dated April 2nd, 1953. The article also gave him a piece of the puzzle that was missing, the exact location of Elsewhere. The town was located two miles north of New Concord (KY) just off of HWY 280. So, of course, he had to go there for himself.
This is the terrifying story of what he found in Elsewhere.