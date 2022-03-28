EXCITING NEWS: Garth Brooks Announces Second Concert in Nashville, Tennessee

If you're a Garth fan you're gonna love this news. Last month we announced he was bringing his tour to Nissan Stadium. Well, he's adding a second date and we've got the scoop.

WHEN & WHERE

Garth just dropped a bomb on his fans last month when he announced he would in fact be returning to his roots in Nashville and playing Nissan Stadium on Saturday, April 16. This came on the heels of him canceling a concert last July when the Thunder Rolled into Nashville and rained it out.

Since the concert was canceled Garth has been working hard to bring music back to Nashville to his fans. The concert will take place on Friday, April 15.

A HEARTBREAKING GARTH CONCERT EXPERIENCE

Angel here and I know if you were at the concert you remember. Saturday, July 31, is a night that will forever ring in my memories. I was so pumped to go to my first Garth concert. I knew there was a possibility of storms but thought for sure it wouldn't stop Garth from performing. I was completely wrong. Joe and I parked and walked almost a mile to the stadium as the Thunder literally rolled in behind us and the sky fell in just in time for us to walk up to the gates to present our tickets. We were put on a hold for almost 45 minutes until we could take no more and decided to head to the truck. Thankfully, we got out in time. They canceled the concert and broke my heart. No one could see my tears in the downpour of rain.

HOW TO GET YOUR TICKETS

Tickets will go on sale next Friday, April 1, at all Ticketmaster locations and Ticketmaster.com.

