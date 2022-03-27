You’re Not Ready For the Inside of this Skinny House in Chicago

Would you believe this house has 2 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms?

Smack dab in the middle of North Chicago and Downtown Chicago you'll find a sliver of a home in Deerfield, Illinois. When you look at the inside of this house you realize this is the clown car of homes. How do you fit a kitchen, living room, 2 bedrooms, and 3 bathrooms into a house that looks like this from the outside? Somebody must have had a very smart engineer or architect that had a knack for using space efficiently. Take a look inside and outside of this Chicago skinny home below.

Skinny Home in Chicago

Chicago Skinny House Stats

Location: 970 Chestnut St., Deerfield, Illinois

Status: Sold on May 17th, 2021

Cost: The home sold for $295,000 however Zillow gives it an estimate of $334,700.

Rooms: 2 Bedroom, 3 Bathrooms

Space: 1,600 Square feet of living space.

Listing Agent: Shay Hata - Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago

This skinny house has gone super viral on TikTok. The first video has been viewed over 2.2 million times. The house tour below it has been viewed on Tiktok over 351 thousand times.

What do you think? Could you live in a house this skinny?