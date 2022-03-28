Falls of the Rough, Kentucky is a favorite vacation spot of many. Last year one of the local roadside motels got a face-lift and you will not believe the results-THEY'RE AMAZING!

BRINGING OLD BACK TO LIFE

St. Clair Suites has been around for years. Anyone that lives or vacations at Rough River has probably passed the motel once or ten times. Angel here and we visit the area a lot. We've always noticed St. Clair and thought how cool it would be if someone ever decided to fix it up. Well, just a little over a year ago the Evans family had the same great idea.

MEET THE EVANS FAMILY

Ed and Jill Evans and their families have been vacationing at Rough River since the late 60s. Jill shared with me how they came to the decision of restoring St. Clair Suites;

My husband and I are from Louisville and have been coming to Rough River for many years. His family built a small place in the late ’60s, and I think he has missed maybe 10 weekends since😊. Our children are grown and flown, but still, come to the lake most weekends. My husband and I downsized in Louisville, and now primarily live at the lake home.

Both Ed and Jill owned their own businesses. Jill has a passion for home design, especially vintage. While she doesn't have a background she always loved art. The pair have renovated two homes and restored three vintage campers/trailers.

Jill says the family loves to travel and always loved roadside motels;

My family and I enjoy road travel very much. While we certainly fly to certain destinations, we(me) loooove to hook up the trailer and head out on at least one trip a year. A few years ago, we traveled the West for several weeks, and along the way, we would pass so many roadside motels. Many were in disrepair, but you could also see that many of them were evolving into this wonderful niche. Hip, unique, and comfortable! The buildings were typically very mid-century, and have details that are not present in today’s architecture. While not appealing to everyone, I was so hooked. Anything that is a blend of modern and vintage will reel me in, and that is what the roadside motel is.

Flashforward a couple of years, as I was passing by a vacant St. Clair Suites, I thought, “I need to call on this property. It needs to be brought back to life. There is purpose for this beautiful building.” I made the call and the rest is history. It has been one year, almost to the day(July 16th), that we became the new owners.

CELEBRATING A MILESTONE

St. Claire is celebrating its one-year anniversary and they've been busy, to say the least. Since they opened they have been full or nearly full every single weekend. They have continued they work on the motel to upgrade all the rooms and even give them a bit more style. You have to see some of the newest additions.

Watch the world go by in the front of the motel with added picnic tables and a fire pit.

The new back porch areas for the rooms are an amazing addition and add a little bit of privacy to your stay.

HOW CAN YOU STAY AT ST. CLAIRE & WHAT TO EXPECT

The family wants to make sure every guest absolutely loves their stay and they have pulled out all the stops to provide the best accommodations;

Guest can expect a blend of both vintage and modern aesthetics. In addition to new plumbing, electricity, heat and air, drywall, and paint, each room includes tiled bathrooms, smart tv’s, mini-fridge, coffee makers, free wi-fi, and a table and chairs outside each room. Five rooms include a kitchenette and a private patio off the back of the rooms. The property also features a large indoor common space area with an ice machine, large screen tv, tables and chairs, games, a kitchen sink, refrigerator, and microwave. Outside, there are two charcoal grills, two smokeless firepits with seating, corn hole, bocce ball, and coming soon an outdoor ping pong table.

If you're thinking you might want to visit they are planning fun Memorial Day activities. Jill told me there are still rooms available and Rough River Dam State Resort Park is directly across the street.

Check out the St. Claire Facebook Page for updates and new photos.

