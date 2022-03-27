Family and Friends came out on a blustery day to support a 16-year-old battling brain cancer. Alivia Faith Burgess was diagnosed with stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer in January of 2020. She's been fighting the fight ever since. Here's a look back at the "For the Love of Alivia" fundraiser.

On a blustery day yesterday, hundreds came out to celebrate Alivia. The day was about two things. Making sure that Alivia Faith felt loved on her special day and raising money to send her to the Smokey Mountains. We accomplished both! Alivia has shown such courage, heroism, and grace through her medical journey to date. It was a special day to celebrate her bravery.

For the Love of Alivia Fundraiser

Scenes From the Alivia Faith Fundraiser

We need to thank everyone that donated to the auction, those that volunteered their time, the community who showed up for Alivia, all who donated money, Beef 'O' Brady's, along with Dakota Hayden, Evan Massey, Annabel Whitledge, and Steve Bridgmon for performing at the event. A special thank you to Rae Moffatt Jones for taking all of the incredible photos!

Alivia Faith & Stacie Supporting St. Jude

In February Alivia and Stacie joined Chad and Angel for the St. Jude Radiothon. There wasn't a dry eye on that day listening to both of them speak about their cancer journey. Grab a tissue and press play to be inspired by their faith amid the fight. Take a listen.

In this segment, Alivia and Stacie share how they found out that Alivia had stage 4 glioblastoma brain cancer.

In this segment, Alivia and Stacie shared their journey after diagnosis.

And, here they share how their faith has guided them through it all.

Alivia showed her fierceness in this post at the end of 2020.

"This year has slapped me in the face many times and hugged me too. I’ve gotten to meet amazing people, share the new chapter of my life, and tell people God’s got this. This year people may say it wasn’t my year, but it was, the world threw cancer at me and I grabbed it and said “ that’s all you got?” So, yeah I’ve cried, a lot, but I’ve become a new me and a stronger me. And I showed people I may look like I won’t be strong, but my bite is worse than my bark. So what I got from this terrible year for not just me, but for everyone else, is don’t hold back and do what you think right, cry when you need to, stand up for what you believe in, but at the same time listen to others. Thank you everyone for supporting me and please keep doing it because the fight isn’t over. I love you all and keep praying for next year and let’s see us kick cancer’s butt." #livingstrong4liv

More Ways to Support Alivia

Please send Faith a card to help lift her spirits and make her day brighter. You can drop a card off at the radio station or mail one: 119 Southdale Drive Hartford, Ky.

You can support this beautiful family by purchasing a Never Give Up bracelet for just $3 HERE.

Thank you for being an inspiration and for sharing your journey. We will continue to pray, as Liv continues to fight.