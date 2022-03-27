Illinois Woman Shocked When Ghost Appears In Photos of Her Children Playing in Backyard

As you are aware, I love everything paranormal. Lately, I have been drawn to stories and photos of spirits and ghosts more than ever before. I have even interviewed some paranormal ghost hunters and found it fascinating. I don't have all of the answers, but I love exploring the possibilities.

Seeing images of spirits

I’ve spent quite a bit of time talking to people who have innocently taken pictures, only to see later that there is something or someone in their photo they didn’t see before, their stories are similar. They are taken completely by surprise and they are shocked. It shakes their very core. Why is the image there now and not when they were looking through their lens and taking the pic?

Photos reveal things unseen

Seeing things in pictures, once you really look at them, is not uncommon. It really happens more than you think. It’s happened to me. Are there spirits who some see and some don’t? Are they real ghosts or just a smudge on the lease of the camera? Are the light beams and floating specs just traces of dust and perfectly lit angles?

Do ghosts appear in photos?

The thing is, we don’t really know. Those who weren’t there might try to figure out what the image really is to disprove the fact that it might be a spirit. While others will share a similar experience. The seem and unseen merge together to form an opinion, a believable explanation. But the truth is, even though we might not be able to see angels, spirits, or ghosts, some of us have faith that they do exist, others do not, But, when they show up in a picture, unexpected, it’s pretty awesome no matter how you feel about it. You are either filled with excitement or trying your best to figure it out. Either way, pretty cool.

Illinois woman captures incredible photos

I came across these photos on the Haunted Illinois Facebook group. I was fascinated with them and reached out to the mother who took the photos and asked her if I could share them with you. Like I always say, you can decide for yourself whether or not you see a ghost in the photos. But, after hearing the mom’s story surrounding the photos, I believe a ghost of a child is exactly what we see.

IL Woman Shocked When Ghost Appears In Pics of Her Kids

