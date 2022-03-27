Illinois &#8216;Pot Dispensary&#8217; Worker Arrested in Indiana, WITH&#8230;

Illinois ‘Pot Dispensary’ Worker Arrested in Indiana, WITH…

Doug Menuez

Just because you work at a marijuana dispensary that doesn't mean you are above the law, or that you can do whatever you want with your own stash...c'mon man. NWITIMES

Simone Van den berg
loading...

Racquel Oatman, of DeKalb, Illinois works at a pot store....and she was ready to party in Indiana. When I say party, whoa...she was ready to party. Cops were called to the Country Inn and Suites in Portage, Indiana about 11:30pm and Racquel was throwing down!

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

The reports were...drunk woman in car, with drugs. Well, ok then. Oh by the way...cops were there twice already to deal with Racquel. Her partying ways lasted all day long!

diego_cervo
loading...

Initially, Racquel was questioned by cops and she claimed there was nothing illegal going on. Of course, Bible study right Racquel??

AFP, Getty Images
loading...

After the authorities pressed a little more, she caved and said...well I do have some goodies. There was about a half ounce of marijuana. Also in the vehicle was THC vape cartridges, vape devices that had THC liquid and smoking pipes. Now that's a party!

Here is when things get fun:

"Racquel advised she worked at a dispensary in Illinois and that is why she had those items, I tried explaining to her these things are still illegal in Indiana, however, she refused to listen." - Portage Police Department 

Oh dang Racquel, busted. Racquel Oatman was busted for misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Partying in a van outside of a hotel, just got ugly.

10 Mouthwatering Pics of Doughboys Donuts

 

 

 

Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top