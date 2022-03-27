Illinois ‘Pot Dispensary’ Worker Arrested in Indiana, WITH…

Just because you work at a marijuana dispensary that doesn't mean you are above the law, or that you can do whatever you want with your own stash...c'mon man. NWITIMES

Smoking a joint Simone Van den berg loading...

Racquel Oatman, of DeKalb, Illinois works at a pot store....and she was ready to party in Indiana. When I say party, whoa...she was ready to party. Cops were called to the Country Inn and Suites in Portage, Indiana about 11:30pm and Racquel was throwing down!

Getty Images/iStockphoto Getty Images/iStockphoto loading...

The reports were...drunk woman in car, with drugs. Well, ok then. Oh by the way...cops were there twice already to deal with Racquel. Her partying ways lasted all day long!

cropped view of two young adults smoking a joint diego_cervo loading...

Initially, Racquel was questioned by cops and she claimed there was nothing illegal going on. Of course, Bible study right Racquel??

AFP, Getty Images AFP, Getty Images loading...

After the authorities pressed a little more, she caved and said...well I do have some goodies. There was about a half ounce of marijuana. Also in the vehicle was THC vape cartridges, vape devices that had THC liquid and smoking pipes. Now that's a party!

Here is when things get fun:

"Racquel advised she worked at a dispensary in Illinois and that is why she had those items, I tried explaining to her these things are still illegal in Indiana, however, she refused to listen." - Portage Police Department

Oh dang Racquel, busted. Racquel Oatman was busted for misdemeanor counts of possession of marijuana and paraphernalia. Partying in a van outside of a hotel, just got ugly.