I'm not sure if people normally associate venomous snakes with Indiana. I mean, the stories I usually hear about deadly snakes come from other parts of the country and on other continents. But the fact is, there are some really dangerous snakes that can be found in Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana is home to 33 different native species of snakes, most of which are harmless to humans - like Gartersnakes, Watersnakes, Ratsnakes, and Kingsnakes. Indiana is home to only four species of venomous snakes. And while those species are listed as endangered, that doesn't mean they are extinct. They are still in our state and they can still seriously injure or even kill you.

Now that the weather is warming up and we're all getting out more, that means the odds of us encountering any kind of snake are increasing. So, just be mindful of these four species of snakes, cause you just never know if/when you'll run into one of them.

Copperhead

Copperheads are only found in the southern third of the state.

Cottonmouth/Water Moccasin

Cottonmouths, also known as Water Moccasins, are considered endangered in Indiana. They are only found in one small area in southwestern Indiana.

Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake

Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnakes are found in the northern third of Indiana.

Timber Rattlesnake

Timber Rattlesnakes can be found in south-central Indiana.

