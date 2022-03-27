They&#8217;re Rare, But They&#8217;re There &#8211; Four Venomous Snakes Found in Indiana

They’re Rare, But They’re There – Four Venomous Snakes Found in Indiana

Suljo

I'm not sure if people normally associate venomous snakes with Indiana. I mean, the stories I usually hear about deadly snakes come from other parts of the country and on other continents. But the fact is, there are some really dangerous snakes that can be found in Indiana.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana is home to 33 different native species of snakes, most of which are harmless to humans - like Gartersnakes, Watersnakes, Ratsnakes, and Kingsnakes. Indiana is home to only four species of venomous snakes. And while those species are listed as endangered, that doesn't mean they are extinct. They are still in our state and they can still seriously injure or even kill you.

Now that the weather is warming up and we're all getting out more, that means the odds of us encountering any kind of snake are increasing. So, just be mindful of these four species of snakes, cause you just never know if/when you'll run into one of them.

Copperhead

Matt Niemiller/TN.gov
loading...

Copperheads are only found in the southern third of the state.

Cottonmouth/Water Moccasin

ncbi.nlm.nih.gov
loading...

Cottonmouths, also known as Water Moccasins, are considered endangered in Indiana. They are only found in one small area in southwestern Indiana.

Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake

mbgna.umich.edu
loading...

Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnakes are found in the northern third of Indiana.

Timber Rattlesnake

Indiana Division Of Fish and Wildlife via Facebook
loading...

Timber Rattlesnakes can be found in south-central Indiana.

Snakes in Kentucky

When you check out the guide, you'll learn--if you didn't already know--that there are only four venomous snakes indigenous to Kentucky and an ENORMOUS number of non-poisonous ones.

SEE: 15 Animals You Cannot Own in Evansville

I got the idea for this after seeing an article by Michelle Heart with our Townsquare Media sister-station, 107.9 Lite-FM in Boise, Idaho. She had discovered several animals residents in that city can't own based on city codes she found online which got me thinking about whether Evansville had any regulations that were similar. Obviously, they did or this article wouldn't exist. Chapter 14, Article 3, section 42 and 43 spell out a lengthy list of exotic animals you can get in trouble owning if local officials find out. You can see the entire list on the city's website. These are the 15 I found to be the most interesting.
Filed Under: copperhead, cottonmouth, rattlesnake, snakes
Categories: Newsletter
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top