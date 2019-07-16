They’re Rare, But They’re There – 4 Venomous Snakes in Indiana
Are there Venomous Snakes in Indiana?
I don't normally associate venomous snakes with Indiana. You always see stories about deadly snakes in other parts of the country and on other continents. But the fact is, there are some really dangerous snakes that can be found in Indiana.
How Many Types of Venomous Snakes Can Be Found in Indiana?
According to Indiana Department of Natural Resources, Indiana is home to 33 different native species of snakes. Four of those species are venomous. And while those species are listed as endangered, that doesn't mean they are extinct. They are still in our state and they can still seriously injure or even kill you.
So, just be mindful of these four species of snakes, cause you just never know if/when you'll run into one of them.
Copperhead Snake
Copperhead: Only found in the southern third of Indiana.
According to sciencing.com, "the copperhead snake head is indeed a coppery, reddish-brown color with some dots on the top. The snake's triangle-shaped head is large in proportion to its narrower neck. Copperheads are bulky snakes and reach up to about 3 feet in length in maturity. Their eyes have slit-like pupils similar to cat's eyes." But who wants to gaze into the eyes of a snake to see if they are poisonous or not?
Cottonmouth/Water Moccasin Snake
Cottonmouth/Water Moccasin: Only found in one small area in southwestern Indiana.
Sciencing.com expains, "The quick and easy way to identify a water moccasin is to look for its wedge-shaped, blocky head (from above, as in a boat, you can't see its eyes), check for the heat-sensing slits beneath and between its eyes and nose, and note its olive, dark tan, dark brown or an almost black body, thick and python-like in its girth, especially in the middle before it tapers to a long, thin tip."
Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake
Eastern Massasauga Rattlesnake: Found in the northern third of Indiana.
According to fws.org, "Adult massasaugas are gray or light brown with large, light-edged chocolate brown blotches on the back and smaller blotches on the sides. The snake's belly is marbled dark gray or black and there is a narrow, white stripe on its head."
Timber Rattlesnake
Timber Rattlesnake: Found in south-central Indiana
According to uk.edu, Timber Rattlesnakes are stocky and noted for the prominent rattle on their tail tip. Their dorsal color can be gray, yellow, brown or green. Most Kentucky Timber Rattlesnakes are patterned with dark crossbands or chevrons that run along the back. However, some Timber Rattlesnakes are completely black. The belly is light in color with black dots. Timber Rattlesnakes have keeled scales, a single anal plate and facial pits."
