Blind Midwest Teen Makes Free Throw and Fans Go Wild [VIDEO]

When it comes to sports, I've always been more of a fan than participant. Oh, I've tried to get out there and make athletic mark, but it just wasn't in the cards for me.

My experience with sports and trying to make the team

In elementary school, I actually won a blue ribbon at our 5th grade track and field day. I'm telling you, I felt like I won the olympics. But, that was short lived. In middle school, at the beginning of sixth grade, feeling super athletic after my blue ribbon win, I tried out for the volleyball team.

Surprisingly, I made the team. To know ones surprise, I never actually played. But, just making the team made me think I had a shot at making the basketball team. So, I confidently strutted into the gymnasium on tryout day.

Proving that you not only need confidence, but talent, too, I failed miserably. During the drills, while running, I tripped. After dividing into teams to play a practice game, I went up for a rebound, and broke my finger. With that glowing and impressive tryout, I made the tam as manager.

Maybe it's my own lack of skill that made be cheer even harder for this teen from Michigan.

Zeeland East junior Jules Hoogland, who is completely blind, successfully makes a basket in front of a crowd of 2,500 cheering students and staff from Zeeland East and West high schools on Tuesday, March 22. Hoogland, 17, plays on Zeeland's Unified Sports team made up of students with and without disabilities, which took over the court for a game during an assembly Tuesday morning.

Here is the video. You can hear a pin drop. As she aims up to take her shot, it sounds like everyone in the stands is holding their breath. Watch her nail it.

It gives me chills when the crowd erupts in applause and cheering. Congratulations, Jules!

