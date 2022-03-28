Level Up Your Evansville Staycation With Cabins Brought to Your Driveway

With the weather warming up, maybe you're wanting a staycation, that still feels like getting away, may I suggest a driveway cabin?

You read that right, driveway cabin.

I was scrolling through Facebook and something super interesting caught my eye. A new business has opened in the Evansville/Newburgh area, and they offer something I've never seen before. They offer cabins that they will come and set up on your property so you can feel like getting away without actually getting away. They're called Driveway Cabins LLC.

So what is a driveway cabin?

Well, it's kind of exactly what it sounds like. At first glance, I thought it was just a photo of an adorably tiny cabin, but it's actually a tiny cabin on wheels that can be brought to you. They will bring the cabin and set it up on your property along with a fire ring too because if you're going to stay the night in a cozy cabin, you're going to want a campfire to go with it. Just make sure you don't park it too far from the house in case you have to go potty in the middle of the night.

Do you remember as a kid, it was totally an adventure to stay the night in a tent outside? I always wanted to set up a tent on our trampoline and stay the night outside. While I never made it all night (I'm more of a cabin and less of a tent camp kinda gal myself), it always felt like an adventure to stay the night outside.

What sparked this idea?

I reached out the Driveway Cabins LLC because I had to know more! It's super unique and I've never heard of anything like it before. Here's what they told me:

Business partners Craig and Kelli Bohannon and William and Meredith Folsom had the idea of wanting to bring a camping experience to people who may not ever be able to obtain such an experience. The idea of making a camping situation easily accessible from your home or desired location was our inspiration. We both have large families. The Bohannon family having 4 children and the Folsom family having 4 as well, we realized the need for families to have fun family experiences without having to travel and spend an arm and a leg. Thus, Driveway Cabins LLC came to be. We drop off to you, set up cabin, and pick up at the end of your rental time. We include a fire pit and camping forks for renters to get the full camping dream. Our cabins are solar powered for lighting and fans and can be plugged in with an extension cord for heating and air. I encourage those to try a cabin for an amazing family time!

Take a tour of a Driveway Cabin Below

Check out this video showing what the inside of these cabins looks like.

