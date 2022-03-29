Indiana Train Takes You Down The Tracks For An Exciting Adventure To See The Easter Bunny [VIDEO]

Have you ever ridden on a train? The Ohio River Scenic Railway has huge plans for Easter and you're invited to the festivities.

WHERE IS THE OHIO SCENIC RAILWAY?

The Tell City Depot train is owned by The Ohio River Scenic Railway and they are located in Ohio. The owners strive to create train rides and activities for a variety of age groups from movie nights, Holiday adventures, and you can even rent a train car for birthday parties and group events.

The train is located at 333 7th St, Cannelton, IN.

THE EASTER BUNNY EXPRESS

If you and your family want more than just the traditional activities for Easter this year you can add a train ride to your list. Here's what you can expect according to Ohio River Scenic Railway;

Boarding begins 20 minutes prior to each departure. Passengers age 2 and younger ride for FREE on lap of ticket-holding adult. Please reserve a FREE "Lap Rider" ticket. Celebrate an Easter-time family tradition by climbing aboard the Easter Bunny Express! This event is a fantastic family activity that features a train ride to the Easter Bunny patch, an Easter Egg hunt, multiple other Easter activities, and return train trip to Tell City. There will be music, activities, and more for the whole family to enjoy!

There are multiple opportunities to ride The Easter Express throughout the weekends of April 2-April 16. The railway opens up at 10 a.m. each day.

GRAB YOUR TICKETS

If you want to hop aboard The Easter Express you can get your tickets here. No worries if you can't make this train ride. There will be rides and events planned every single month of 2022.

This is last year's Easter Express.



