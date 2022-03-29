Watch Albert Pujols Return as a Cardinal for 1st Time in a Decade

The crowd at the St. Louis Cardinals game knew something was up when one of the gates in the outfield opened and a familiar figure strolled onto the field. It was the first time Albert Pujols had worn a St. Louis Cardinals jersey in more than a decade.

As we reported last night when the news began to break, Albert Pujols has officially signed a 1-year contract with the St. Louis Cardinals. That moment became an emotional one today in Florida in between innings of the Cardinals game vs the Astros today.

ESPN is one of the media outlets reporting details of the contract valued at $2.5 million dollars. They report that Albert will be a designated hitter mainly used versus left-handed pitching this season.

It's hard to believe that it's been nearly 11 years since Albert Pujols had one of the greatest world series games in history before he would leave in free agency.

Now that he's officially back on the Cardinals roster, it will be interesting to see how much he can contribute in what many hope will be a World Series run in 2022.

