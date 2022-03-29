Brantley Gilbert & Jessie James Decker Will Preform At WrestleMania This Saturday

Two country artists will have the honor of opening up the show at WrestleMania this weekend.

WrestleMania is this weekend at AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas. It's set to be "the most STUPENDOUS WrestleMania of all time." The two-night event is going to be packed full of great matches and some of the biggest names in WWE history, even some of the biggest names in entertainment too. Speaking of entertainment, each year WWE kicks off WrestleMania with a performance of "America The Beautiful". It has been a tradition of WrestleMania since its inception 38 years ago. Here are some of the best performances throughout the years:

This year's WrestleMania will open how it has every year in the past, with a performance of "America The Beautiful". However, this year we will have country music representation performing the song to honor our country on both nights!

Who Is Performing "America The Beautiful" At WrestleMania 38?

As reported by WWE, opening up WrestleMania Saturday, on April 2nd with "America The Beautiful" will be Brantley Gilbert. Gilbert.

According to an article on WWE.com:

“It's such a pleasure to be invited to perform at WrestleMania 38," said Gilbert. "I can't think of a better way to spend a Saturday night, and I'm looking forward to being a part of it. See you there!"

As previously mentioned, once again, WrestleMania is a two-night event this year. So someone has to perform "America The Beautiful" at Night 2 on Sunday, April 3rd. Kicking off Night 2 of WrestleMania will be singer and songwriter, TV personality, fashion designer, beauty and lifestyle influencer, entrepreneur, and two-time New York Times best-selling author, Jessie James Decker.

Decker said, in an article on WWE.com:

“It is always an honor to sing America the Beautiful. It is a song that means so much to me, celebrating the country I love. Thank you WWE for having me. I can’t wait to be a part of WrestleMania 38.”

WrestleMania 38 will stream live on Peacock. The main card on both nights will begin at 8 p.m. ET following a kickoff show one hour prior. You can see the match card and learn more about WrestleMania 38 by clicking here.

