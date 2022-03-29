1000lbs of Pot, Guns, Cash and a SECRET TUNNEL found in Wisconsin Home!
This drug house in Wisconsin "had" it all! KYM
The Wisconsin man was known as a "nationwide supplier." Serving California, to Maryland and everywhere in between. This guy APPEARED to have everything covered, and hidden...or did he?
Kamaal Owen was busted, in a big way! What they found in his house is INCREDIBLE. Let's start with the weapons first:
- 13 rifles
- 2 shotguns
- 3 pistols
What about dough?
- $200,000 in cash spread throughout the property
What about the drugs?
1080 pounds of processed and packaged marijuana
- A quarter of an ounce of cocaine
- MDMA powder
- MDMA pills
- Psilocybin mushrooms
Here's the BEST PART of the whole situation. Dude dug a tunnel from a kids bedroom, out of his house to a HIDDEN SAFE! This is some serious Dateline, 20/20 stuff here! Dude has a tunnel in his kids room that leads to a safe. Why do I love this so much? Oh, and where's the kid?
If was argues that Mr. Owen should not be allowed to post bail and go BACK HOME:
“Home to where no condition or set of conditions would prevent him from reestablishing himself as a supplier of drugs to another drug trafficking organization and amassing large sums of money that would assist him if he decided to flee.”
Owen was in fact released on a $1.5 million bond. I'm guessing he had no problem paying that...out of his coat pocket.
