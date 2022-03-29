Rising gas prices are currently affecting many people in the U.S., as consumers find out that filling up their tank costs significantly more as of late. One man even recently went viral after paying more than $900 at the pump to fill up his RV.

A few weeks ago, TikTok user @riley.14_ shared a clip of her dad filling up his Prevost bus as he headed to Florida.

"You think filling up your car is bad... Guess how much it cost to fill up our RV?" Riley wrote on the clip showing her dad pumping gas.

Watch the clip here:

Using 170 gallons of fuel to fill 'er up, the man, Mark, racked up a whopping $944.84 on his gas receipt.

Viewers were shocked at the amount.

"That’s like a month's rent just on gas," one person wrote, while another commented: "Just move in. You just paid rent/mortgage."

Riley gave an update in the comments, revealing the usual cost to fill up the RV as well as how long the tank generally lasts. "FAQ’s answered: The tank holds 220 gallons total. Lasts 1000 miles," she wrote. "MPG:5.6 usually costs $4-600."

After the video racked up more than 19 million views, Riley and Mark told Fox News they didn't anticipate the clip to resonate with so many people.

"It literally just blew up," Mark said. "I’m still kind of shocked at all the publicity."

Mark noted the family purchased the RV before the pandemic and filling up the tank used to cost between $300 and $400.

"I don’t think I’ve ever seen $500 and then with the prices today — it was actually pretty shocking… reflecting back on looking at the gas pump at $944," he said.

In a follow-up TikTok, Riley explained the original video was not "meant to be complaining," but that she just wanted to show how much it costs to fill up the tank.

Watch the clip here:

"We’re very fortunate and grateful, and we appreciate everything that we have," Riley explained. "We’re very appreciative that we’re able to travel during these times and we were not looking for people to feel bad for us or anything."