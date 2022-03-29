Kentucky State Parks Planning Big Easter Weekend Events

You've been seeing a lot of stories about Easter-related activities, so let's get this important piece of information out of the way right...in 2022, Easter will fall on April 17th. It's the one holiday I always have to look up, and I'm sure I'm not alone.

Between now and then, you will have plenty of opportunities to enjoy many events planned here in the tri-state or throughout Kentucky. And Kentucky's state parks plan to get in on the action with a calendar of fun activities for the whole family.

FORT BOONESBOROUGH STATE PARK -- EGGS-CITING EASTER FEST

At Fort Boonesborough State Park, a big weekend full of Easter fun is planned for April 8th through April 10th. It's the Eggs-citing Easter Fest and it will be filled with everything you expect--Easter egg hunts, crafts, and a visit with the Easter Bunny. Plus, there will be an Easter Parade--so bring your snazzy threads--and a Sunday morning continental breakfast.

JOHN JAMES AUDUBON STATE PARK -- EGGSTRAVAGANZA

Now, here's something for your little bitty kids, ages 3-6, at John James Audubon State Park in Henderson. On Saturday, April 9th, it's the annual Eggstravaganza from 10:30 AM until 11:45 AM. The little ones will get to paint Easter bunnies. Plus, real live bunnies will be on hand.

KINGDOM COME STATE PARK -- EASTER PUTT-PUTT

On the same weekend--Easter Weekend--Kingdom Come State Park will have decorated its putt-putt course for the holiday. There will be lights, inflatables, and music. And it's in beautiful Cumberland, Kentucky, so there will be plenty of other activities to enjoy.

ROUGH RIVER DAM STATE RESORT PARK -- THOUSANDS OF EGGS

On April 16th, Rough River Dam State Resort Park will hide more than 6,000 eggs that will be filled with treats. So bring the whole family and get ready for an entire day of fun. Of course, the Easter Bunny will be on hand for photo ops, and the buffet at the resort's restaurant will be "kid-friendly" that Saturday.

There are lots of fun things to do at Kentucky's state parks on Easter weekend. Now, all you have to do is pick one.

How Many of These Kentucky Attractions Have You Visited? Let's see how much you've traveled the Bluegrass State. Go through the list and see which attractions you've visited and which you still have on a "to-do" list. I need to get busy, too.