List of Evansville Stores that will be Closed Easter Sunday 2021
Hopefully, you have done all of your Easter shopping, so you don't have to get out this weekend. A couple of days before a holiday are always the busiest at the grocery store. Trust me, I used to work at Buehler's Buy-Low in Princeton, and it would get crazy on the Friday before a holiday.
Just in case you want to run out to a store this Easter, which is Sunday, April 4, 2021, I've put together a list of places that will be closed. Nothing is worse than planning to get an item at a particular store, and then finding out that they closed early or were not open that day.
A handful of businesses will be open on Easter Sunday like Walmart, CVS, and Walgreens, but if you are unsure, you should call first.
Sam's Club
All Donut Bank locations will be closed (I called to confirm)
Best Buy
Lowe's
If you do need something on Easter Sunday, Ruler Foods will be open with reduced hours.
