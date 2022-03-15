Easter isn't Easter without a good, old-fashioned Easter Egg Hunt. After many organizations were forced to either cancel or rework the way they held their hunts over the past couple of years due to COVID, most are bringing them back for the 2022 Easter holiday now that COVID numbers in our area are trending in the right direction (i.e. downward).

The History of Easter Egg Hunts

The egg has been used as a symbol of new life by many cultures for centuries. The symbolism was adopted by Christians who used eggs to symbolize the resurrection of Jesus with the shell representing the tomb. While no one knows for sure exactly when the Easter Egg Hunt became a traditional part of the holiday, many believe it was started in Germany by Martin Luther. In those days, there was no mythical rabbit hiding eggs while everyone slept on Holy Saturday. Instead, the men of the church congregation hid the eggs for the women and children to find. If you'd like to do a real deep-dive into the history of the Easter egg hunt, check out the English Heritage website.

Easter Eggs Hunts in Southern Indiana

NOTE: The following events were what I found searching Evansville area Facebook pages. If you know of a hunt not on this list, please don't hesitate to e-mail me the details and I will be more than happy to add it.

Bethel United Church of Christ

When: Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 AM

Willard Public Library

When: Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 AM

75th Annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 9th (Rain or Shine) at 12:00 PM

Yankeetown Volunteer Fire Department

When: Saturday, April 9th at 1:00 PM

Harwood Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 9th at 3:00 PM

The Turning Pointe United Methodist Church

When: Saturday, April 16th at 10:00 AM

Easter in the Park

When: Saturday, April 16th at 11:00 AM

Easter Egg Hunts in Western Kentucky

Easter Egg & Scavenger Hunts at Community Park

When: Saturday, April 9th, 10:00 AM

Eggstravaganza

When: Saturday, April 16th at 10:30 AM

Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 16th at 11:00 AM

Finley Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt

When: Saturday, April 16th at 1:00 PM

