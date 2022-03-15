2022 Easter Eggs Hunts in Southern Indiana and Western Kentucky
Easter isn't Easter without a good, old-fashioned Easter Egg Hunt. After many organizations were forced to either cancel or rework the way they held their hunts over the past couple of years due to COVID, most are bringing them back for the 2022 Easter holiday now that COVID numbers in our area are trending in the right direction (i.e. downward).
The History of Easter Egg Hunts
The egg has been used as a symbol of new life by many cultures for centuries. The symbolism was adopted by Christians who used eggs to symbolize the resurrection of Jesus with the shell representing the tomb. While no one knows for sure exactly when the Easter Egg Hunt became a traditional part of the holiday, many believe it was started in Germany by Martin Luther. In those days, there was no mythical rabbit hiding eggs while everyone slept on Holy Saturday. Instead, the men of the church congregation hid the eggs for the women and children to find. If you'd like to do a real deep-dive into the history of the Easter egg hunt, check out the English Heritage website.
Easter Eggs Hunts in Southern Indiana
NOTE: The following events were what I found searching Evansville area Facebook pages. If you know of a hunt not on this list, please don't hesitate to e-mail me the details and I will be more than happy to add it.
Bethel United Church of Christ
- When: Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 AM
- Where: Bethel United Church of Christ
Willard Public Library
- When: Saturday, April 9th at 10:00 AM
- Where: Willard Public Library
75th Annual West Side Nut Club Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, April 9th (Rain or Shine) at 12:00 PM
- Where: Mater Dei High School
Yankeetown Volunteer Fire Department
- When: Saturday, April 9th at 1:00 PM
- Where: Yankeetown Elementary School
Harwood Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, April 9th at 3:00 PM
- Where: Harwood Baptist Church
The Turning Pointe United Methodist Church
- When: Saturday, April 16th at 10:00 AM
- Where: The Turning Pointe United Methodist Church
Easter in the Park
- When: Saturday, April 16th at 11:00 AM
- Where: Friedman Park, Newburgh
Easter Egg Hunts in Western Kentucky
Easter Egg & Scavenger Hunts at Community Park
- When: Saturday, April 9th, 10:00 AM
- Where: Community Park, Henderson
Eggstravaganza
- When: Saturday, April 16th at 10:30 AM
- Where: Audubon State Park
Special Needs Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, April 16th at 11:00 AM
- Where: Brain Injury Adventure Camp, Inc.(BIAC), Robards
Finley Baptist Church Easter Egg Hunt
- When: Saturday, April 16th at 1:00 PM
- Where: Finley Baptist Church, Henderson
KEEP READING: Here are the most popular baby names in every state