Hop to all of the Easter Events in and Around Evansville

I don't know about you, but the Easter weekend has really snuck up on me. Easter is one of those holidays that is a different date every year. This year, it's Sunday, April 4, 2021, but it can fall anywhere between March 22 through April 25. Why? Blame it on the moon and its cycles.

According to The Old Farmer's Almanac;

Easter is celebrated on the first Sunday following the full Moon that occurs on or just after the spring equinox. In 2021, the spring equinox happens on Saturday, March 20. The first full Moon to occur after that date rises on Sunday, March 28.

Now that we know when Easter is, it's time to find out what we can get out and do this weekend. I think we will all be trying to pack in enough Easter fun for two years since 2020 didn't exactly allow us to do very much.

This year, I'm excited to say that there are actual in-person events to attend. There are also several virtual and drive-thru options, too.