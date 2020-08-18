Storm is a sweet as pie little gal that's 3 years old and weighs 41 pounds. Here's what PC Pound Puppies have to say about Storm:

Storm is such a little cutie! She is house and crate trained, wonderful with people and kids. She's a huge love bug but needs to be the only pet.

See more adoptable dogs from PC Pound Puppies here and be sure to follow them on Facebook for the latest news and upcoming events. You can also attend their weekly adoption events on Sundays from noon to 3pm at the Pet Food Center on First Avenue in Evansville.