St. Louis Aquarium and Wheel To Reopen June 8th

As we continue through the COVID-19 reopenings, a lot more venues are reopening for family fun. The St. Louis Aquarium and Wheel are two of those venues.

The St. Louis Aquarium will resume regular hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Friday and Saturday beginning June 8th.

There will be a few new protocols for visitors, as a result of COVID-19. All guests must complete a health declaration within 24 hours before they visit and are permitted entry. St Louis City Department of Health will require employees and guests over the age of 9 must wear masks. Exceptions include preexisting health conditions that make guests unable to wear a mask/face covering for medical reasons. Also, guests are exempt are allowed to remove or lower their masks/face coverings when practicing good social distancing of 6 feet or more when eating or drinking.

Capacity at the aquarium will be reduced in order to practice social distancing. For that reason, advance reservations (for guests and pass holders) are required to enter the aquarium. Guests will not be able to enter the aquarium prior to their reservation time.

Another thing that should be noted about visiting the aquarium is that cash will not be accepted for any transactions. They do, however, accept all major credit cards.

For more information on the aquarium's reopening and their new protocols, visit its website.

The St. Louis Wheel will also reopen on June 8th. The wheel will be open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. every day.

There are also a few new protocols guests should know about prior to visiting. The first of which, all employees will wear masks, while guests are encouraged but not required to wear them. Much like the aquarium, all guests of the wheel must complete a health declaration within 24 hours before they visit and are permitted entry. There are several other protocols that you will want to know about before visiting the St. Louis Wheel. All of those protocols and more can be found at its website.