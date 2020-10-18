Snickers is Changing the Game When it Comes to Your New Diet

What is always the hardest thing about starting a new diet? Cutting put all those delicious foods we love, right? Well, that may be a thing of the past thanks to one of the most popular candy bars of all time.

SNICKERS, known for its ability to curve your hunger, is stepping up its game and getting into the health supplement business. They are set to release not one, but two different protein products. A protein bar as well as a powder that will be perfect for killing those sweet tooth cravings or a perfect treat for after your next workout. I can’t believe it either. SNICKERS want to make a “healthier” snack.

“We’ve developed a Protein Bar (because obviously) and found our famous taste combination works just as well as a Powder. Both were scientifically developed to satisfy your post-workout muscles and taste buds with 20 grams of complete protein, 5g of sugar or less per serving, and no artificial colors or flavors. The bars have the whole peanuts, caramel, nougat, and chocolate flavors you know and love from SNICKERS, and the powder can be mixed up to your liking – no one has to compromise.”

I have always wondered when a candy bar company would start making products like this. It is kind of a no brainer. Clearly, SNICKERS agree and want to help you reach those health goals. You can buy SNICKERS Hi Protein on their website, snickershiprotein.com. However, these are a limited time thing so I would stock up before all the New Year’s resolutioners get their hands on them.