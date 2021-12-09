Shepherd’s Hand Ministry in Owensboro, KY Gives People a Hand Up

Gwen Bennett says, "God always provides, just what we need to help those in our community." What started as a small clothing closet ministry in 2014, has grown and expanded to over 6000 square feet in a building that only God could provide.

Shepherd's Hand Ministry is based off the scripture verse in Isaiah 58:10, "Feed the hungry, and help those in trouble."

Each week over 200 families are given 40-60 pounds of fresh food. In addition to supplying their food needs, they also outfit each family member with 5 clothing outfits. Each week Gwen helps out grandparents who are struggling to meet the needs of their grandchildren that they never expected to raise. Gwen stepped out on faith and God provided all the food and all the volunteers necessary to help those in trouble.

If you know of someone in need contact Gwen Bennett. Clothes can be dropped off between 12-7:30 Monday, and 6-7 Wednesday night.

LOOK: The most popular biblical baby names

To determine the most popular biblical baby names, Stacker consulted the name origin site Behind the Name and the Social Security Administration's baby names database then ranked the top 50 names from Behind the Name's Biblical Names origins list of 564 names, based on how many babies had been given these names in 2019. Click through to find out which biblical names have stood the test of time.

READ ON: See the States Where People Live the Longest

Stacker used data from the 2020 County Health Rankings to rank every state's average life expectancy from lowest to highest. The 2020 County Health Rankings values were calculated using mortality counts from the 2016-2018 National Center for Health Statistics. The U.S. Census 2019 American Community Survey and America's Health Rankings Senior Report 2019 data were also used to provide demographics on the senior population of each state and the state's rank on senior health care, respectively.

Read on to learn the average life expectancy in each state.

 

Filed Under: Clothing Ministry, Food Ministry, Shepherd's Hand Ministry
Categories: What's New
Comments
Leave A Comment
Back To Top