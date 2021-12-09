Shepherd’s Hand Ministry in Owensboro, KY Gives People a Hand Up

Gwen Bennett says, "God always provides, just what we need to help those in our community." What started as a small clothing closet ministry in 2014, has grown and expanded to over 6000 square feet in a building that only God could provide.

Shepherd's Hand Ministry is based off the scripture verse in Isaiah 58:10, "Feed the hungry, and help those in trouble."

Each week over 200 families are given 40-60 pounds of fresh food. In addition to supplying their food needs, they also outfit each family member with 5 clothing outfits. Each week Gwen helps out grandparents who are struggling to meet the needs of their grandchildren that they never expected to raise. Gwen stepped out on faith and God provided all the food and all the volunteers necessary to help those in trouble.

If you know of someone in need contact Gwen Bennett. Clothes can be dropped off between 12-7:30 Monday, and 6-7 Wednesday night.