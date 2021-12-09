‘CHOCOLATE CHIP’ is a Super Sweet Addition to Indiana Animal Rescue

This sweet little pooch is our Thursday Pet of the week, CHOCOLATE CHIP, and she is available for adoption right now at It Takes a Village.

CHOCOLATE CHIP is a 2-year-old female Bulldog mix, and she weighs about 35 pounds. It seems kind of ironic (don't ya' think) that she's named after something that's really not good for dogs. REMINDER: do NOT give chocolate to dogs.

Anyhoo, the adoption fee for sweet CHOCOLATE CHIP is $175. If you are interested in adopting CHOCOLATE CHIP, or any other animal at It Takes a Village, you need to go ahead and fill out an online adoption application. Once you've been approved, we recommend you set up a meet & greet with CHOCOLATE CHIP to see how y'all get along.

If our pet of the week isn’t the right fit for your home, please visit It Takes a Village to see the other rescues that need to get fostered and adopted. And don't forget about their RENT A DOG Program. A quick fill form and copy of your photo ID will allow you time out with one of ITV's vetted shelter dogs. These day dates are great for the rescues - it gets them some exercise and new information to help us get them adopted. It’s been a big hit- so don’t miss out!

All of the animals at ITV are examined by a veterinarian, given age-appropriate vaccinations, microchipped, spayed or neutered, and FIV/FeLV-tested.

ITV is open during regular hours. However, they have received so much support and interest over shut down, that they are still working diligently to review all correspondences. They appreciate everyone’s patience as they find the best matches for their rescues.

