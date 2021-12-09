Vanderburgh County Humane Society in Need of ‘Enrichment’ Supplies for Dogs

The Vanderburgh Humane Society (VHS) currently has at least 30 dogs in their care waiting for someone to come by and make them a part of their family. While they wait for that day to come, the VHS does everything they can to make them comfortable and keep them healthy until that happens. And right now, they could use a few items to help them do that.

The shelter posted on Facebook Wednesday that they are currently running low on what they call "canine enrichment supplies." According to the post, the dogs are given a different enrichment item each day to help keep their minds active. This is what the American Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (ASPCA) has to say about the importance of providing dogs enrichment products:

By allowing your dog to engage in these behaviors, you allow them to be physically, emotionally and mentally satisfied. Dogs who don’t receive stimulation tend to find ways to enrich themselves, resulting in unwanted behaviors.

Items Needed

The VHS are looking for donations of the following items:

Peanut butter

Wet dog food (cans or pouches)

Brown paper bags

Easy Cheese (spray cheese)

How to Donate

If you'd like to help the VHS by donating any one, or all four, of those items, simply drop them off at the VHS at 400 Millner Drive on Evansville's north side during the following time frames:

Tuesday through Saturday between 9:00 AM and 6:00 PM

Sundays between Noon and 4:00 PM

[Source: Vanderburgh Humane Society on Facebook]

