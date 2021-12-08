I've never been to London, England but I still feel I'm within rights to say that I believe that city has a certain responsibility at Christmastime.

And I'm happy to report that they get that. I mean, come on, Dickens and A Christmas Carol and the fact that there are so many functioning structures there that are hundreds of years old.

But if you're not up for a 7-hour flight, try Christmas in London without ever leaving Kentucky. You can absolutely do it. I mean you'll have a drive on your hands, but if you're the "road trip" type, it sounds and LOOKS like a fun holiday destination.

The city of just over 8,000 residents just finished up its spectacular Christmas parade but the town is ready to welcome holiday travelers for an enjoyable weekend experience. And, hey, you can make London your home base while you explore the REST of what beautiful eastern Kentucky has to offer.

I love planning little trips like this; I got extra credit in eighth grade for JUST such an assignment. And London, Kentucky makes it easy at Christmas. For starters, you can enjoy Lights Around London. (How lucky to have a town name like "London"; it always sounds Christmassy.)

And if you enjoy all things Christmas PAST December 25th, Lights Around London will be available through New Year's Eve. If you do decide to go, download the handy Lights Around London guide which gives you a map and provides a list of locations where all the spectacular London and Laurel County light displays can be found. I like how they're grouped into sections of the city.

Who knows, once you check out Lights Around London, what you find on the city's website might be enough for you to plan a return visit during a warmer time of the year.

I've never been to London, Kentucky. I've only passed by while driving on Interstate 75. But after perusing a list of attractions and some intriguing local dining options, I may have to head back and check it out for myself.

