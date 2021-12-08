YMCA in Vincennes, IN to Host Holiday Fun Run and Toy Giveaway

It really is the most wonderful time of the year, especially when there are so many opportunities for kiddos to get some FREE toys for Christmas. I will never get tired of talking about or writing about events like this, and I will use my platform to the best of my ability to get the word out.

Get our free mobile app

Hopefully, this time of year helps us all remember not to take things for granted - to remember how blessed we are. I also think it's vitally important that during this time of the year we teach the young ones in our lives the importance of giving to those who may not have as much as we do. Luckily, there are plenty of opportunities to do just that, thanks to events like our recent 911 Gives Hope for the Holidays Toy Drive and the upcoming toy giveaway at the YMCA in Vincennes, IN.

Holiday Fun Run & Toy Giveaway Details

On Saturday, December 18th, the Vincennes YMCA will host Frosty’s Holiday 5K and Kid’s Fun Run Toy Giveaway. The 5K race will start at 9am, followed by the Kid's Fun Run at 10am, followed by the toy giveaway.

The cost to participate in Frosty's Holiday 5K is just $20 and is open to YMCA members and non-members. Everyone is encouraged to dress for the occasion and show off their Christmas spirit. There will be an award for the best-dressed 5K runner. There will also be an award for the top male and female runners.

The Kid’s Fun Run and Toy Giveaway are absolutely FREE and open to all the kiddos. Of course, no Christmas toy giveaway would be complete without a visit from Santa Claus.

Register online for the 5K and Fun Run HERE.

Never Have I Ever (Christmas Carol Edition) If you've ever played the game NEVER HAVE I EVER with friends, then you know it's a good time! Basically, one person says 'Never Have I Ever' followed by something embarrassing or outrageous or even totally normal and everyone who has done it in the group has to take a drink. This morning, when we were looking at standard Christmas carols, we realized how many Christmasy things we've never done! So the Never Have I Ever Christmas game was born.

Tristate Shares Memories of Christmas Past We asked you to tell us about your favorite childhood memories of Christmas past and, as usual, you never disappoint. Our hearts are warmer because of your stories.