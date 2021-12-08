Illinois Town Is Giving Away Beautiful Free Land To Come and Live There

How would you like to own your own piece of land? What if I told you you could get some land for FREE close to one of the most beautiful and picturesque small towns in Illinois?

Well, you can! You can own your own piece of the world simply for the taking. But, there is a catch, but not a bad one.

Trust me, it's nothing like the Oklahoma Land Rush of 1889. You don't have to rush by horseback and covered wagon to stake your claim, like this scene from Far and Away.

A simple email or call can start the process.

Where is the land located?

According to Fox2News,

The land is located in the city of Grafton, IL. It's a picturesque city that sits on the hills and cliffs overlooking the Mississippi River surrounded by beautiful wooded areas.

How does the free land work and how much land do you get?

...land lots in the Grafton Hills neighborhood that are on sale for $5,000 each. When someone purchases a lot, they have three years to build a house on the property. Once the house is completed, the city will reimburse the homeowner’s cost of the land... there are 26 lots available that are about one-third of an acre each. If a landowner does not build a home by the end of the three-year period, the city will buy back the land for $4,000.

But, what if you build a house and live on the land?

The money used to reimburse lot owners comes from the city’s escrow account, according to Morrow. After the city’s building inspector provides a final inspection and turns in the homeowner’s occupancy permit, the city will write a check for $5,000, and either present it in person or in the mail.

What is Grafton, IL like?

Frankly, I expected a city in desperate need of people and things to do, but it's anything but that. The city and county surrounding it are beautiful. There are also some great things to do. Grafton is even a tourist destination and stops for riverboats going between Chicago and St. Louis.

How do I get my free land?

If you would like to take advantage of this free land offer, call Stan Gula with Dream Homes Realty at 618-806-2747.

