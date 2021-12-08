University of Southern Announces Date for In-Person Fall Commencement Ceremonies
The University of Southern Indiana has announced its plans to host commencement exercises for both the classes of 2020 and 2021. USI is making up for lost time by holding not one, not two, not three, but FOUR ceremonies - two for the class of 2020 and two for the class of 2021. All four ceremonies will be held on the same day - Saturday, December 18th - in the beautiful new Screaming Eagles Arena on USI's campus.
USI Class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies
The first ceremony for the class of 2020 will begin at 9am and is for graduates of the Romain College of Business and the College of Liberal Arts. The ceremony to recognize graduates of the College of Nursing and Health Professions and the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education will follow at 12n.
USI Present, Ronald S. Rochon, Ph.D., will deliver the commencement remarks for both of these ceremonies.
USI Class of 2021 Commencement Ceremonies
The first ceremony for the class of 2021 is scheduled to begin at 3pm, and will once again recognize graduates of the Romain College of Business and the College of Liberal Arts. The commencement address for this ceremony will be given by Dr. Silvia Rode, a Professor of German and the recipient of the 2020 Distinguished Professor Award.
That will be followed at 6pm with a ceremony for the students graduating from the College of Nursing and Health Professions and the Pott College of Science, Engineering, and Education. The guest speaker at this ceremony will be Jenn Horn, an Instructor in English and the recipient of the 2020 H. Lee Cooper Core Curriculum Award.
Tickets and Safety Protocols
Tickets are required for anyone wanting to attend the ceremonies. Each student is allowed to have six guests. All guests will be required to follow USI's safety guidelines and protocols, which include wearing a mask and social distancing inside the arena.
For those who would like to watch but cannot attend, a live stream of each ceremony will be available at USI.edu/watch-commencement.