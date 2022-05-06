Rain delays at a baseball game are no fun for anybody. For fans, it means sitting in the stands, keeping an eye on your weather app, and hoping it will move through quickly so you can get back to enjoying the game. It's a similar routine for players. They're stuck in the dugout (or locker room if one is available) hoping the weather passes sooner rather than later while at the same time trying to keep their bodies loose so they're ready to take the field when or if that time comes. Sometimes the delays can last an hour or more leaving everyone looking for something to help pass the time. For one Missouri University Science & Technology player, that meant entertaining his teammates with his incredible balancing act during a recent rain delay against the University of Southern Indiana Screaming Eagles.

Baseball Player Beats Boredom With Bonkers Balancing Act

Infielder Cole Hampton, a redshirt junior from Edwardsville, Illinois, is pretty talented when it comes to his sense of balance. His buddy, teammate Will Hayes, is more than happy to share Cole's talent with the world on TikTok. Check out the video below of Cole perfectly balancing a sports bottle on his chin.

Will has several videos on his TikTok channel (@will_hayes3) of Cole balancing random objects on his face. The two have created somewhat of a recurring bit with the talent. All the videos start with Will getting Cole's attention by calling him, "Champ," followed by Cole responding with a little dance and a simple, "yeah," before Will tosses him something to balance.

Here's another showing off his skill, this time with a pair of crutches in the training room.

Pretty impressive, right? Consider that the appetizer to the main course Cole put on display during the rain delay against USI recently. He starts with a few smaller items before working his way up to something much bigger.

First, it's a hat.

Next, a helmet.

Then, it's time to up the ante a bit with something a little bigger and heavier; a folding chair.

Not impressed? What if he opened the chair and balanced it with one of the legs?

"Meh," you say? Fine. How about what I think is a hand sanitizer pump mounted to a homemade stand made out of PVC pipe?

Bravo, sir, bravo. But, Cole wasn't done yet. He still had one more balancing feat to pull off. Check out the full video below to see his grand finale.

Keep doing your thing, Cole. If your baseball career or your degree in mechanical engineering from Missouri S&T doesn't pan out, I expect to see you on a future season of America's Got Talent.

[Source: @will_hayes3 on TikTok]

