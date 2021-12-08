For almost half a decade the minions have been a staple in this Indiana town at Christmastime bringing thousands of visitors to gawk in amazement.

POPULAR LITTLE CHARACTERS

Angel here and I remember when Despicable Me first hit the movie screen. Parker and Braden were just little boys. They were obsessed and had to have minion everything. Now, older they still laugh when they see those cute little yellow tic tac looking characters. A man in New Albany, Indiana, apparently loves them too. So much so that five years ago he covered his entire yard with them for Christmas.

HOW IT GOT STARTED

According to multiple news sources, the tradition got started when Michael Pourteau's son and a neighbor decided to have a friendly little decorating competition. He started in 2017 with around 70 characters and now years later there are hundreds. This has become a holiday staple and is expected by those who live in the town and also people who drive to see the display.

TAKE ME TO YOUR MINIONS

As you can imagine the house went viral and has been catching more and more attention each year with new additions and news outlets sharing the story. If you would like to go and visit Minion Metropolis you'll find it in New Albany, Indiana at 2032 Indiana Avenue. I am pretty sure when you arrive you'll know you're at the right now. It is a popular destination this time of year and continues to grow. If you go take photos and send them to us on the WBKR Facebook Page.

Indiana Home Displays Hundreds of Minions For Christmas For almost half a decade the minions have been a staple in this Indiana town at Christmastime bringing thousands of visitors to gawk in amazement.

SEE INSIDE: Bowling Green's Massive Drive-Thru Christmas Light Display On A Race Track Hoping in the car and heading to see Christmas lights is a holiday tradition many families enjoy. Make sure to add Twinkle at the Track to your Christmas road trip.

You don't even have to get out of the car to view all the giant light displays. There are over 25 different light displays and over two miles of track to cruising.

Owensboro's Quaran"TEEN" Bringing Christmas Cheer To EVERYONE In The Community (PHOTO GALLERY) An Owensboro Teenager has a knack for Christmas light design. He brought beautiful lights to the community during the pandemic and decided to bring it back for Christmas.