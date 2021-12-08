River City Pride, Evansville's newest LGBTQIA+ organization focused on uniting, educating, and serving the community, has announced plans to host the 2022 Pride Festival and Parade.

In 2019, River City Pride hosted Evansville's first-ever Pride Parade and Festival. It was a beautiful day full of joy, love, and celebration for the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies. People lined the streets to cheer as the parade made its way through parts of downtown Evansville, including along historic Main Street. There were food and vendor booths and music and dancing. It was a truly magical and memorable day.

Obviously, 2020 threw a bit of a wrench in the works for the Second Annual Pride Parade and Festival. Organizers were forced to cancel the event. 2021 was also a bit of a challenge, forcing organizers to pivot to a virtual event and bump it back from June, the traditional month to celebrate Pride, to October to coincide with National Coming Out Day which also takes place in October. The 2020 event was held as a livestream Virtual Spooky Pride that was shared with viewers via Facebook Live.

We were very proud to be the media sponsors for the 2021 Virtual Spooky Pride and are incredibly excited that River City Pride plans to make a triumphant return with the 2022 Pride Parade and Festival. The in-person, public event is planned for Saturday, June 4, 2022, and will take place in Haynie's Corner. Organizers say that additional details will be released at a later date, but for now be sure that you mark June 4, 2022, in your calendars as a day of celebration and love!

