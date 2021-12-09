Allow us to introduce you to this week's Pet of the Week from the Vanderburgh Humane Society. Meet Goose.

Hey I’m Goose, a 4 year old Australian/Cattle Dog mix. I play like a puppy, love being around people, and live for a game of fetch! I would really benefit from some obedience training and would do best in an adult only home. Once I find my person, they’ll love seeing how silly I can really be! The adoption fee for Goose is $150 and includes his neuter, microchip, and vaccines.

Fill out the adoption form at vhslifesaver.org.

Reminder

The resale shop will be open Fridays and Saturdays in December from 10-4 pm.

Help the VHS

Go vote for the VHS tree on the Evansville Regional Airport Facebook page.

Wanna watch cats playing LIVE 24/7 (if they’re not sleeping) on their new Petcube Play in the Cageless Cat Lounge and at the River Kitty Cat Cafe. Download the free Petcube app, create an account, and find “VHS Cat Lounge.” The camera runs all the time and if you turn your phone to landscape, you can control the built-in laser pointer and play with the kittens! vhslifesaver.org!

