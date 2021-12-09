Joe Spivak is the captain of the Northwestern football team and hopes to spend the next chapter of his life body slamming dudes into oblivion.

Spivak is part of the inaugural group of college athletes that signed a Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) deal with the WWE to enter a program that will hopefully help them develop into future WWE superstars.

It's currently the wild, wild west in the NCAA when it comes to NIL deals. The historic NCAA policy that was passed on July 1st of this year allows NCAA athletes to profit off their name, image, and likeness. We've seen a lot of athletes take advantage of this new deal.

Some are using it to donate money to charities:

Some, like former Ohio St. QB Quinn Ewers signed a million dollar deal, took 2 snaps for the Buckeyes and then announced his transfer to Texas.

Sometimes, it's an entire team that gets a little love.

But this deal with Worldwide Wrestling Entertainment is the first of its kind. They signed 15 NCAA athletes to the deal.

Carlos Aviles, of Ventura, Calif., a 6-foot-6, 305-pound track & field athlete from Ohio State University

Haley Cavinder, of Gilbert, Ariz., a 5-foot-6 basketball player from Fresno State University

Hanna Cavinder, of Gilbert, Ariz., a 5-foot-6 basketball player from Fresno State University

A.J. Ferrari of Dallas, Texas, a 6-foot, 200-pound wrestler from Oklahoma State University

Lexi Gordon of Fort Worth, Texas, a 6-foot basketball player from Duke University

Aleeya Hutchins of Toronto, Canada, a 5-foot-5 track & field athlete from Wake Forest University

John Krahn of Riverside, Calif., a 7-foot, 400-pound football player from Portland State University

Glen Logan of Kenner, La., a 6-foot-5, 305-pound football player from LSU

Isaac Odugbesan of Lagos, Nigeria, a 6-foot-4, 275-pound football player from the University of Alabama

Mason Parris of Lawrenceburg, Ind., a 6-foot-2, 275-pound wrestler from the University of Michigan

Masai Russel of Potomac, Md., a 5-foot-5 track & field athlete from the University of Kentucky

Jon Seaton of Hillsborough, N.J., a 6-foot-1, 285-pound football player from Elon University

Joe Spivak of Lombard, Ill., a 6-foot, 300-pound football player from Northwestern University

Dalton Wagner of Spring Grove, Ill., a 6-foot-9, 330-pound football player from the University of Arkansas

Riley White of Hoover, Ala., a 5-foot-6 track & field athlete from the University of Alabama

All will be set on a path to become a wrestling star after their college career is done.

WWE.com - All athlete partnerships will feature access to the state-of-the-art WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Fla., in addition to resources across the organization, including brand building, media training, communications, live event promotion, creative writing and community relations. Upon completion of the NIL program, select athletes may earn an exclusive opportunity to be offered a WWE contract.

Obviously not all 15 will go on to be the next Rock but Spivak already has the right look.

And seems more than ready to put on a show.

30 Famous People You Might Not Have Known Were College Athletes