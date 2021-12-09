Evansville Ballet Celebrates 10th Anniversary of Annual Nutcracker Performance

For nearly a decade, the annual performance of Tchaikovsky's 'Nutcracker' has been one of the most performances of the year for the School of Evansville Ballet. After having to cancel the production in 2020, the school's faculty and students are literally jumping (I believe it's referred to as a jete') at the chance to get back on the stage and tell this classic Christmas story. And this year's show is especially important because it is the school's 10th-anniversary performance.

What is The Nutcracker About?

The Nutcracker is a ballet written by Russian composer Pyotr Tchaikovsky in the late 1800s. In a nutshell (wordplay), it tells the story of a young girl who befriends a nutcracker that comes to life on Christmas Eve. The nutcracker then goes to battle with the show's villain, the evil Mouse King.

There is obviously way more to the story, but I don't want to have to give any spoiler alerts. If you don't already know the rest of the story, I reckon you'll just have to go watch the performance to find out what happens.

Evansville Ballet Nutcracker Performance Details

The School of Evansville Ballet is set to put on its 10th annual performance of The Nutcracker this Friday, December 11th, and Saturday, December 12th. They have a new venue for this year's performance too - the Preston Arts Center in Henderson, KY. Saturday's performance is at 7pm, followed by a 2pm matinee performance on Sunday. Tickets prices are $20 for adults and $16 for kids 12 years old and under. Tickets can be purchased online in advance or at the Preston Arts Center on the day of the show.

