St. Louis Zoo Mourns the Loss of a Tiger and a Penguin

The St. Louis Zoo holds a special history with my family. So many trips and so many memories which include Big Cat Country, our favorite part of the zoo. Sadly, the zoo is mourning the loss of one of their tigers from that area and also a penguin.

The St. Louis Zoo shared the sad news of the passing of 2 of their residents this afternoon in a Facebook post and also through their official website.

Last time we visited the St. Louis Zoo, there were multiple tigers playing in the water and also one lounging in the grass.

As for the penguins, they're always an adventure waddling around and entertaining. They are not afraid of cold weather or snow.

Make sure to follow the St. Louis Zoo on Facebook for updates and new animal announcements. Note that with pandemic ongoing, reservations are needed to visit the Zoo for the foreseeable.

