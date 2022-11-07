The fifth annual Breakfast with Santa, sponsored by German American Bank, is back and bigger than ever. You can enjoy a tasty pancake breakfast with family and friends and meet Santa Claus. Start your holiday season off right at the Owensboro Convention Center.

Have you been naughty or nice this year?

5TH ANNUAL BREAKFAST WITH SANTA

You can enjoy breakfast with Santa, crafts for the kids, and free photo ops on Saturday, December 17th, 2022 from 7:30 am until 10 am. Children will be excited to see Santa Claus and share what they would like for Christmas. Guests of all ages are welcome to attend. Children can even write wish letters to Santa at the event!

“We had an amazing turnout last year,” said General Manager, Jeff Esposito. “We’re looking so forward to another great event for families and seeing all the smiles on the kids’ faces.”

BREAKFAST WITH SANTA TICKET PRICES

For just $10 in advance, you can enjoy all-you-can-eat pancakes (with topping choices), sausage, and a choice of juice or coffee. Tickets will be $12 at the door. Children 2 and under will be admitted for free. Family 4-pack tickets are also available for $32 ($8 per ticket) in advance. Tickets are on sale now and available at OwensboroTickets.com or the Owensboro Convention Center Box Office.

“Santa and our team are so excited to see the kids again this year,” said Kyle Aud, German American Market President. “The German American Bank Ballroom will be decorated and ready for you and your family, so get your lists ready and we’ll see you soon!”

Santa, pancakes, and bacon, oh my!