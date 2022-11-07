If you love Christmas light displays and wildlife, one Southern Indiana park might need to be added to your holiday bucket list.

Wilstem Wildlife Park in French Lick is a fantastic place for families to visit. Located in French Lick, Indiana, Wilstem offers so many cool adventures including drive-thru safaris where you can encounter over 50 species of animals, ziplining, horseback riding, lodging, and a variety of interactive animal encounters such as elephants, sloths, kangaroos, giraffes, and grizzlies! You'll find yourself amazed by everything you come across at the ranch, and they always add fun events throughout the year. One event they have coming up this holiday season might be perfect for your entire family.

Wilstem Winter Fest Light Show

Once again this year, Wilstem Wildlife Park will play host to the Winter Fest Light Show. Here, you can drive through the park to see over three million dazzling lights. According to a recent Facebook post from Wilstem:

New this year are 40 additional features including animated Dinosaur World with erupting volcano, Christmas trees with interactive lights, and many other features!

The Winter Fest Light Show runs November 11, 12, 18, 19, 25, 26, December 2, 3, 9, 10, and open daily from December 16 through 23, and daily from December 26 through 31.

Much More Than a Light Show

You could experience the light show from the comfort of your own vehicle for $25, however, you won't get access to the animals. If you want a little more adventure on top of the light show, you could choose the drive-thru safari or wagon tour experience to be added to the light show. The first package, aside from a basic light show tour, that Wilsem is offering is the Twilight Drive Thru & Light Show. According to their website, this features:

Experience the Twilight Drive Thru & Light Show in your personal vehicle. You will view our animals in a unique evening setting in the animal safari, and then view the light show at dark. Optional Add Ons: SAFARI FEED: $3.00 per tub

KANGAROO ENCOUNTERS: $7.50 per person (limited availability)

GIRAFFE/BIRD FEED: $3.00 per portion

The second add-on package they are offering for the Winter Fest Light show is the VIP Roos & Crew Tour & Light Show. Wilstem's website says:

Experience a guided tour through our Roos & Crew barn with exclusive interactions and photo opportunities with our ambassador animals! Includes Drive Thru Safari at 5:00 pm with guided tour starting at 6:00.

Sounds like a fun time, right? You can learn more about the Winter Fest Light Show, and get your tickets by clicking here.

