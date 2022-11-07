His face says it all, doesn't it? Here in western Kentucky and southern Indiana, we just enjoyed an absolutely beautiful, sunny and warm October. As a matter of fact, much of November has been the same way. This week, for instance, we're going to be treated to another week of sunny skies and highs in the lower to mid 70s. I'll admit it. We've been a bit spoiled. However, our streak is about to end.

Various weather forecasting sites are looking to this weekend and the likelihood that we are going to plummet into the 20s. Our highs during the day? Well, we're going to kiss the 70s goodbye and say "Hello!" to highs in the 40s and lows in the friggin' 20s.

Gary Fultz/Unsplash Gary Fultz/Unsplash loading...

The first hint that our fortunes are about to change came to me early Sunday morning. Just hours after "falling back", I was on the tennis court (under sunny skies). My friend Jim asked me how the rest of the week was looking, so I checked my weather app on my phone. While the work week promised that our recent streak was going to continue, I noticed an alarming change noted for next weekend.

Chad Benefield Chad Benefield loading...

Excuse me. WHAT??!! I checked the National Weather Service forecast as well. It's in line. Saturday's high looks rather miserable.

National Weather Service National Weather Service loading...

The Weather Channel's forecast is pretty chilling as well. As cold as this weekend appears to be, glance all the way down to the bottom of their extended forecast. Do it. I dare you!

The Weather Channel The Weather Channel loading...

See that? On Thursday, the 17th?? That's freaking SNOW! And, by the way, The Weather Channel isn't the only group of meteorologists saying it's possible.

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Spencer Platt/Getty Images loading...

While the AccuWeather forecast for the coming weekend isn't quite as alarmingly cold as others, I did notice something in their extended forecast. Check out the graphic for November 17th.

AccuWeather AccuWeather loading...

I don't know how I feel about those words- "A bit of morning snow." But I do know this. We've been playing with house money in terms of weather and it looks like we're about to run out.